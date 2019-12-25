Sheikh Rashid advises PPP's Bilawal to 'play cautiously'

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday warned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by urging him to "play cautiously".

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief was holding a press conference where he issued a challenge to Bilawal. "If you're coming to Rawalpindi, I'll come to Larkana," he said. "I am coming there [Larkana] to hold a rally."

The PPP has announced a rally at Liaquat Bagh to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister, late Benazir Bhutto. The first woman leader of a Muslim-majority country was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, at the same venue as she campaigned for general elections of 2008.

Rawalpindi was a city of noble people that welcomed everyone who wished to hold political rallies, Rashid said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's other name was 'Ehtesaab [Accountability] Khan'. He added that the Opposition leaders were furious as they wanted to protect their looted wealth.

The federal minister lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter's platelet count had increased after he had reached London.

"Nawaz's platelets have stopped increasing or decreasing frequently," he said. "After reaching London, Nawaz's platelets are behaving like the stock exchange rate — they keep on increasing," he added.



Rashid said the entire cabinet had unanimously agreed not to remove the name of Nawaz's daughter, Maryam, name from the exit control list (ECL). He said whatever decision the court took was its prerogative.



The railways minister spoke about the General (retd) Pervez Musharraf high treason case verdict, saying the government respected the decision of the courts. However, he criticised Paragraph 66 of the verdict, which called on the law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and, if found dead, hang his body from the D-Chowk in Islamabad for three days.

"Only one sentence [from the judgement] is bothering me. Otherwise, in any other system of the world, bodies aren't hanged or dragged," he said.