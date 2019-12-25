COAS Bajwa pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 144th birth anniversary

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Quaid's mausoleum on Wednesday to pay tribute to the founder of the nation on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

The nation celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah today with traditional zeal and respect, and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The army chief visited Jinnah's mausoleum where he paid tribute to the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam for a separate homeland for Muslims.

“Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on the Two Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. We can’t thank him enough for having got us Pakistan. Even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. A lawyer and a politician by profession, he served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947.

Following Pakistan’s independence, Jinnah held the position of the nation’s first governor general until his death on September 11, 1948. The day began with special prayers in mosques for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

A change of guards’ ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Military Academy took over the guard duty from Pakistan Air Force.

Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the mausoleum to pay homage to the Quaid.