The reason behind Amitabh Bachchan's nostalgia on Christmas day

Christmas day took Amitabh Bachchan to a trip down memory lane as he recalled the days of Christmas back in Indian city Allahabad.

The Bollywood star took to Twitter on Wednesday to wish his fans a Merry Christmas. He seemed to have been reminded of the time when he would spend the festival with his friends and family.

"Christmas time was carol singing with the group that came over past midnight and Maa making the finest coffee for them in the cold, as we listened to the lilting Silent Night'.. there were little gifts that we looked out for form the Paul Das's under their Christmas tree .. little trinkets, miniature cars and the like .. there was so much satisfaction on getting a pencil box.. a rubber a ruler.. the special Christmas cake made by Mrs Paul Das was a delight .. Shunila played the piano for us as we sang Hymns.. it was such a divine moment.."

Bachchan stated, "BUT the true independent spirit of Christmas and New Year was celebrated in Calcutta, then.. during the time of my first job.. 1962 - 1968.. AHHH.. those were the days my friend.. freedom and cheer and the liberty of living on our own.. the group the company the various homes of friends the restaurants and the celebrations on Park Street.. which I must add still looks and dresses up for the occasion."

