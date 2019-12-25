Janhvi Kapoor on Sara Ali Khan’s success and the competition between them

New girls on the block Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their big Bollywood debuts last year and have ever since faced an endless competition and continuous comparisons.

Appearing on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, the Dhadak actor addressed just that, voicing out her opinion and how she feels about the perpetual comparison she has to face at the hands of the media.

“I think that we will all make our place in this industry,” she said.

Furthermore, speaking about the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor and the soaring success and glory she is currently basking in with several big projects lined up for her and acclaimed directors eyeing her for big roles, Janhvi makes sure to use her as a source of motivation.

“Things panned out well for her with the decisions she made and for me with the decisions she made and the decisions I made so..I get motivated when I see her. There is so much to learn from her, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria,” she added.

On the work front Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and will soon be kick starting work on Karan Johar’s Takht as well.