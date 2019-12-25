Ananya Pandey drops major hint about her relationship status

New girl on the block, Ananya Pandey may still be considered a fresh face in the industry but the beauty queen has undoubtedly built herself a mammoth and incomparable fan following in no time that clings on to every detail about the actor’s personal life.

One of the things about the 22-year-old Student of the Year 2 actor’s personal sphere’s that manages to pique the most interest, is definitely her love life.

And it looks like fans may have finally been given a hint about whether or not the actor has someone special in her life who makes her walk on clouds.

In the midst of her linkup rumours with Pati Patni Aur Woh costar Kartik Aaryan, the actor was asked by BollywoodLife on what her relationship status really is.

Responding to the circulating conjecture, Ananya said: Well that's still a question...dot...dot...dot. I think it's good to be a little mysterious. I can't give away it all away at once."



"I'd date anyone. I wouldn't differentiate between an actor, non-actor, non-film industry. I would date whomever I loved,” she added.

This reply most definitely gives away the hint that there is something – or rather someone — that the diva is trying to hide from the world and it looks like only time will be able to tell.