Kartik Aaryan tells Kareena Kapoor his girlfriend changes with every coffee date

B-Town superstar Kartik Aaryan’s romantic interests never seem to escape headlines but it looks like the actor is now seemingly getting slightly frustrated about the continuous scrutiny his personal life seems to be under.



Addressing just that, as well as his much-talked about equations with costars Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan, the B-Town hunk spilled the beans to Kareena Kapoor on her radio show What Women Want.

“Main khud bhi abhi nahi jaanta ki main kya kar raha hoon life mein. Basically, main coffee pe jaata hoon, jaise aam taur pe log jaate hai. Toh har coffee pe media ke hisaab se change ho jaata hai… Coffee ki jagah meri girlfriend change ho jaati hai. (I also don’t know what I am doing. Basically, I go on coffee dates, like people normally do. According to the media, with every coffee date, my girlfriend changes),” he said.

“Kabhi kabhi toh meri mummy mere ko padhke batati hai, ‘Beta, tu usko date kar raha hai.’ I also don’t know ki yeh ho kya raha hai aur aisa kyun likha jaa raha hai. (Sometimes, my mother reads about my link-ups and tells me who I am to be dating. I also don’t know what is happening and why these things are being written),” he added.

Furthermore, he spoke about the challenges that enter the personal lives of celebrities when it comes to dating: “Door se jab main doosre celebs ko dekhta tha (when I used to see other celebs from afar), I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date. It’s tough because you don’t know the reality behind it.”