Jacqueline Fernandez ‘dreams of a white Christmas’ as she drops ethereal photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the internet by storm on Christmas Day as she dropped in a series of ethereal photos of herself.
The Kick actor turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations as she stunned in a white ensemble posing in front of the camera.
The beauty queen, who appears to over the moon about the Christmas bells chiming all around her, dropped the caption: “I dream of a white Christmas.”
The star’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since she made her YouTube debut that gives fans an exclusive glimpse into what goes behind the glitzy and glamourous B-Town life of the superstar.
On the work front, the actor may be gearing up for a sequel to her 2014-released film Kick as she recently opened up in an interview saying: “I think Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the script of the film and he will not come to any of us without a perfect blockbuster script and we are giving all the time and space to him which he needs for that.”
Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the internet by storm on Christmas Day as she dropped in a series of ethereal photos of herself.
The Kick actor turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations as she stunned in a white ensemble posing in front of the camera.
The beauty queen, who appears to over the moon about the Christmas bells chiming all around her, dropped the caption: “I dream of a white Christmas.”
The star’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since she made her YouTube debut that gives fans an exclusive glimpse into what goes behind the glitzy and glamourous B-Town life of the superstar.
On the work front, the actor may be gearing up for a sequel to her 2014-released film Kick as she recently opened up in an interview saying: “I think Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the script of the film and he will not come to any of us without a perfect blockbuster script and we are giving all the time and space to him which he needs for that.”