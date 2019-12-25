Jacqueline Fernandez ‘dreams of a white Christmas’ as she drops ethereal photos

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the internet by storm on Christmas Day as she dropped in a series of ethereal photos of herself.

The Kick actor turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations as she stunned in a white ensemble posing in front of the camera.

The beauty queen, who appears to over the moon about the Christmas bells chiming all around her, dropped the caption: “I dream of a white Christmas.”

The star’s popularity has skyrocketed ever since she made her YouTube debut that gives fans an exclusive glimpse into what goes behind the glitzy and glamourous B-Town life of the superstar.



On the work front, the actor may be gearing up for a sequel to her 2014-released film Kick as she recently opened up in an interview saying: “I think Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the script of the film and he will not come to any of us without a perfect blockbuster script and we are giving all the time and space to him which he needs for that.”