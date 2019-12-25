Pakistan slams 'unilateral' designation by US in religious freedom report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the "unilateral and arbitrary designation" by the US in a religious freedom report and questioned why India was omitted from it.

A press released issued by the ministry of foreign affairs called into question the bias of the US State Department for placing Pakistan on a watch-list of countries deemed involved in persecution and discrimination on the basis of religion or belief.

The press released said that certain countries had been targeted in the report. It said that the designation will not prove helpful in furthering religious freedom.

The foreign office's press release said that Pakistanis enjoyed freedom to practice their religion irrespective of caste, creed, and faith.

"The subjectivity and bias of the State Department's designations are further illustrated by the conspicuous omission of India, the biggest violator of religious freedom. The U.S. Congress has held two hearings and more than seventy U.S. legislators have publicly expressed concerns over India's treatment of Kashmiris and prolonged suppression of their fundamental rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)," read the press release.

Pakistan said that it was concerned about growing reports of Islamophobia in the US and other western countries.

The US government had identified Pakistan as a "Country of Particular Concern" for having engaged in or tolerated “systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom".

Acting under the US International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the state department also listed Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on the watch-list.

Pakistan had been re-designated on the watch-list despite taking measures aimed at improving the treatment of minorities in the country, and reducing discrimination based on religion or belief.