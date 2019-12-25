PM Imran welcomes Al Tamimi Groups' investment interest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia's Al-Tamimi Group of Companies' investment interest in food processing, dairy & livestock, and meat processing sectors of Pakistan.



The prime minister emphasised while talking to the Chairman of Al-Tamimi Group of Companies, Sheikh Tariq Ali Abdullah Al-Tamimi, on the reforms taken by the government regarding the ease-of-doing business and providing a one-window operation to potential investors.

The prime minister added that Pakistan was blessed with 12 climatic zones, which were suitable for a variety of agricultural, fruit, dairy, and fisheries production.

He stated that the government was also focusing on research & development to enhance productivity and increase exports with the help of private investors.

The prime minister added that the government was working on establishing an export-oriented grading and standardisation of indigenous fruits, including apple, peach, mango and citrus, to meet the international demands as these fruits were widely acclaimed for their quality and taste.

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The chairman of Al Tamimi Group of Companies' highly appreciated the measures taken by the government towards achieving economic stability and growth.

He stated that the stability of economic policies was a major factor in attracting foreign investments, and international businesses were now confident in investing in Pakistan due to transparency and facilities being provided to businessmen.

International organisations like the World Bank have also rated Pakistan among the world’s top 10 countries set to improve business climate.

"Pakistan is my second home," said Tamimi.