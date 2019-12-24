NAB responds to Bilawal's statement

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has responded to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday, saying that it will not be deterred from threats and will continue to pursue legal action against suspects.

The PPP chairman had on Monday challenged the anti-graft body to arrest him. Bilawal had accused NAB of detaining suspects without proving any allegations against them.

A press release from NAB said threats from the chairman of a political party will not deter it from pursuing legal action.



The press release said that as per media reports, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had refused to appear before the anti-graft watchdog. NAB said that Bilawal's lawyer had earlier written a letter in which it was written that the PPP chairman has no problem appearing before a NAB investigation team after January 15, 2020.

The press release further said that NAB was working in accordance with the law and the constitution to eliminate corruption from the country and it believed in providing every citizen the opportunity to give his/her statement.