Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed Special Assistant on National Security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Moeed Yusuf as the Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planing, according to an official notification on Tuesday.

A notification from the cabinet division announced Yusuf's appointment as the SAPM on national security.

Yusuf will hold the status of Minister of State, mentioned the official notification.

Yusuf is serving as Director of South Asia programs at the US Institute of Peace. Previously, he was a PhD student and Teaching Fellow at Boston University’s Political Science Department and a Research Fellow at the Boston University Pardee Center.

Moeed was also a Research Fellow at Strategic and Economic Policy Research, Pakistan and a Visiting Associate at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan.

Yusuf has taught at at the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University in Pakistan. His courses were based on political economy and defense economics.