LHC full bench to hear Musharraf's appeal against formation of special court

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's appeal against the formation of the special court, Geo News reported.

High court judges Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvy, Justice Amir Bhatti and Justice Mahmood Masood Jahangir will also be part of the full bench which will hear the appeal.

The full bench will conduct hearings on the appeals on January 9.

The former military dictator had moved the court to declare the formation of the special court declared illegal.

A special court formed to hear the high treason case against Musharraf sentenced the former dictator to death last week for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Musharraf, 76, is currently in Dubai where he is seeking treatment for multiple diseases.

The case had been heard by a special bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC). They had been appointed on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The court, in its short order said it had analysed complaints, records, arguments and facts in the case for three months. The court added it had found Musharraf guilty of high treason according to Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan for imposing a state of emergency on November 03, 2007.

It was a majority verdict, with two of the three judges giving the decision against Musharraf. SHC's Justice Akbar had dissented from the verdict.

The detailed verdict of the court became controversial after paragraph 66 called on law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and if he was found dead, drag his body to the D-Chowk in Islamabad and hang it for three days.