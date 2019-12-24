Katrina Kaif to feature in horror-comedy

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played Mc Sher in Gully Boy, is set to share screen with Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif.

According to PINKVILLA, the actor revealed during a recent interview that he would be acting in a horror-comedy with Katrina Kaif that will happen by the end of the year.

The report comes amid speculations that Katrina is in talks with Excel Entertainment for an action film with Siddhant and Ishaan Kattter but there was no official word about the project until Siddhant spilled the beans.

PINKVILLA reported that the "Tiger Zinda Hai" star was approached by Excel Entertainment for a big-budget action movie that would also feature the two young actors.

Katrina is currently working on Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' that is expected to hit the threaters in March 2020.

Film features Akhsay Kumar in one of the lead roles.



