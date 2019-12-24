PM Imran acknowledges 'resilience of overseas Pakistani labourers'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday acknowledged the resilience of Pakistani labourers who have had to travel overseas in search of job opportunities.



The prime minister was speaking in Islamabad at the launch of a new remittance transfer feature by the Pakistan Post.

Prime Minister Khan said that it was the primary task of any government to ensure that proper facilities were provided to the people.

He rued that overseas Pakistanis had to leave their country and settle abroad as they were not provided ample opportunities in their homeland.

"Whenever I speak of the new Pakistan, it is about a new approach," said the prime minister.



The prime minister vowed to provide health cards for the families of overseas Pakistanis.