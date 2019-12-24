Mahira Khan pens down heartfelt note for fans on her 35th birthday

Acclaimed Pakistani super star Mahira Khan has stated that exactly 10 years ago her life was changed and she felt these years like thousands.



In a heartfelt note on her 35th birthday, Mahira Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with her son Azlan.

The Humsafar star wrote, “Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime.”

She further wrote: “I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go,’ she said and added “And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it.”

Mahira Khan went on to write “We are nothing without the people who have stood by us - you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah.”



The Superstar actor said: “As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms.”

She also thanked fans for the birthday wishes. “Overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful,” she writes.