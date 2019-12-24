Pakistani players fail to make Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade

The ODI team of the decade announced by Cricket Australia has no Pakistani players, according to a report on Geo English. The team was published on Tuesday to honour the best in the business in the 50-over format.

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal came closest to being included in the list, but was eventually given an honorable mention only. The spinner took 157 wickets at an average of 21.90 over the past ten years, according to Cricket Australia.

Cricket Australia may have excluded Ajmal because he was only active in ODIs for half of the past ten years, and was troubled by problems with his bowling action. Instead, the body chose Rashid Khan from Afghanistan in his place.

Alongside Pakistan, West Indies also does not have any players in the team of the decade. India has the most players in the eleven, with Rohit Sharma, captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni being its three representatives on the list.

South Africa has two players on the list in the form of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, while Australia (Mitchell Starc), Bangladesh (Shakib Al Hasan), England (Jos Buttler), Afghanistan (Rashid), New Zealand (Trent Boult) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga) have a player each.

Pakistan is the only top cricketing nation from Asia to not have a player in Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the decade.