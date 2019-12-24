Deepika Padukone reveals if she felt 'insecure' about year-long Bollywood break

Deeepika Padukone may have stayed away from silver screens since her much-praised performance in Padmaavat but the actor used the hiatus to charge herself.

The film has been garnering a huge response over it heart-touching story line and also for Deepika’s stellar performance. The actor also broke down at its trailer launch event while openly expressing about her attachment with the character along with the emotional toll it had taken on her as it also spiked up her depression.

But this is not the only reason for the venture’s hype. Chhapaak brings back Deepika after she stayed off screens for over a year which may have sparked some insecurities.

However the 33-year-old diva is quite calm. In her response to the question she exclaimed that the year has been ‘extremely refreshing’ for her emotional and physical well-being as she was just not on the film sets but never took the break from her ‘creative journey’, as quoted by Pinkvilla.

The Bajirao Mastani star also reflected on her taking out time to think creatively and also figure out what she really wants to do and realize what everyone else is up to.

Deepika was last seen starring in Padmaavat, alongside Shahid Kapoor and husband, Ranveer Singh and is now gearing up for the Meghna Gulzar-directorial which also features Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from this, the Piku actor also has multiple films in pipeline which are expected to roll out soon.