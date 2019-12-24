Kajol 'hopeful' for change as discussion stirs around rape culture

Amidst the rising crime rate of brutal rape and murder cases of young women in India, many people on social media are speaking up against the social immorality and weak laws including Bollywood celebrities like Kajol who recently opened up about the situation.

Despite the heart-wrenching circumstances, the Dilwale actor is glad that unlike before, people have at least started talking about rape openly and it is being reported to the police as well.

"I think there is a lot being reported right now. There are a lot of talking and chatter about it right now. This chatter is good because I am hoping it will change the mindset of the entire country and society. It's not new. It's been happening from time immemorial but we are talking about it today and only now we have cases being reported. That's the good thing," Kajol told IANS.

The 45-year-old actor also added: "It's good that people are talking about it. Conversations and debates are happening and, yes, this mindset is being brought to light. Our society has been patriarchal for ages, so we have only recently started talking about it openly."

"We are shining a big, strong spotlight on it and, hopefully, that will burn away some of the debate around it, some of the hard angles around it. Somewhere down the line (it will) burn our ideas also, of what it means to be a woman and what it means to be a man.”

The My Name Is Khan star also talked about the noticeable change in the society as parents of sexual harassment victims have also started standing by their daughters. "It's strange that parents earlier were hesitant to even bring such incidents out in the public, thinking about their daughter's future and the family's reputation. At least, now we have started talking about it. We have realized now that the shame does not lie with the victim, it lies with the perpetrator," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will next be starring next to husband, Ajay Devgn in upcoming periodic film, Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is going to hit cinemas on January 10, 2020.