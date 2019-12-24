Jennifer Aniston celebrates Christmas with friends, shares photo filled with 'lotta love'

Leading Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is celebrating Christmas holidays with friends Rita Wilson and Laura Dern.



The Friends star took to Instagram sharing an adorable photo featuring fellow actresses Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and friend and longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan.

The dazzling photo was snapped during recent Christmas party. It shows The Morning Show star in the middle.

Jennifer, 50, captioned the post, “Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room Happy Holidays!”

The photo has garnered over 2.5 million hearts on Instagram.



Commenting on the post, McMillan tagging Jennifer wrote, “@jenniferaniston was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY.”

David Spade also dropped comments saying: “I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot.”



