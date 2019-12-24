Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release Christmas card with son Archie

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have released the sweetest Christmas card featuring their seven-month-old son Archie.



The Duke and Duchess of Susses and baby Archie are spending some "private family time" in Canada, taking a break from royal duties after speaking of the pressure of being in the spotlight following their wedding last year and Archie's birth in May.

The Christmas card reads, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours."

The card was shared from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter handle on Monday evening with caption, “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

People reported that one of Meghan’s friend Janina Gavankar snapped the adorable photo.