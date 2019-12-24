'Chhapaak' writer turns to Bombay High Court for story credit

Recently Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak suffered a new roadblock, as a writer has taken to the Bombay High Court with a claim stating that he was the one who originally penned the story of an acid attack survivor which lead to this production.



The name of the petitioner is Rakesh Bharti who has demanded credits as one of the film's writers. The case filed, claims that Bharti came up with an idea/script for the film Black Day and it got registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in February of 2015.

Since then the writer claims he had written the script for this movie and narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio which produced Chhapaak.



Once the writer found out an identical film was being made, Bharti submitted complaints to the producers but they fell on deaf ears. Afterwards he took the matter the justice system and asked to be given credit as one of the writers of the film.



The plea is to be heard by a vacation bench within the court on December 27. His plea stated, “However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for Chhapaak.”