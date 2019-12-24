Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha attend Saiee Manjrekar’s birthday bash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the birthday bash of Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar on Monday evening.



Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Aayunsh Sharma and other cast and crew of Dabangg 3 were also in attendance.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor looked dashing as he opted for a red. He celebrated his co-star’s birthday in full cheer along with others.

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manrekar made her film debut opposite Salman Khan with film Dabangg 3.

The photos circulating on social media show Saiee cutting the cake with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha by her side.

Saiee’s father Mahesh and mother Medha were also present.

Dabangg 3 which was released on December 20 has opened to a good response by the public thus far.