Bhumi Pednekar's success 'validates her right decisions'

Bhumi Pednekar seems to be parting with 2019 riddled with a plethora of mixed feelings. With this year being great for her financially, the star reflected on her success during an interview.

During an interview with The Indian Express, Bhumi went onto say, “Four releases. It started off with Sonchiriya. Though it did not do well at the box office, I have gained a lot out of the film. I have gained a lot of critical appreciation. It has changed me as a performer. It has taken me one notch above, and the experience of working on a film like this which is pure cinema is very rare in your life. Then my next release was Saand Ki Aankh. The kind of love it got, touch wood. We need the audiences to come out and support us.”

Bhumi believes, “My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward. As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times, and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls.”

After an internal comparison of her recent success in films, as compared to her initial debut, the star stated, “I have been fortunate to get amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I am thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me."



Discussing her formula to selecting scripts, the star went onto say, "As an artiste, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films.”

She concluded the interview by saying, “I am fortunate that I have been blessed so far, and I only wish that I continue striving for excellence in cinema. I am thrilled about my line up of movies as they all challenge me as an actor and will definitely push me to only getting better.”

