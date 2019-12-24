Kangana Ranaut bashes actresses justifying wage disparity

Kangana Ranaut recently unleashed her internal rebel as she called out a number of female actresses within Bollywood for justifying being paid less than their male counterparts.

The star let loose the unfiltered opinion during the trailer launch of her new film, Panga.



She was quoted saying, “I have heard successful women from the film industry say things like ‘we don’t deserve equal pay because heroes get bigger openings.’”



Kangana made it a point to state that confidence and empowerment are qualities that are attained through internal effort: “If you don’t feel empowered, nobody can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal. God has given me a pancreas, kidney, a heart and eyes. I am not inferior to others. If you don’t feel empowered no court can make you feel empowered. Half the battle is lost when you feel undeserving.”

She further went onto say: “To all of us, it was team work. Even while we were shooting, nobody was made to feel smaller than the other person, despite there being so many people. And the fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film! Someone had told me very long back (smiles) and this line has stuck in my head: ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai’. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster).”

Even Sonakshi and Taapsee Pannu have commented on the wage disparity within Bollywood in the past, citing similar views: “Maintaining pay parity is very important and I am in total favour of it. But right now, where I stand, I probably can’t say that I can command the same salary as my male counterpart in this or that film.”



