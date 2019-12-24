Kangana Ranaut's take on CAA violence stir: 'What gives you the right to create ruckus?'

During the trailer launch for Panga, Kangana Ranaut shared her views on the anti-CAA protests. She attended the launch with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, co-actress Richa Chadha, and her composers Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa

The star believed that indulging in violence over the Citizenship Amendment Bill is not something reasonable, and certainly not something appropriate for a democracy like India.

Citing her support for the Prime Minister she went onto question protestors, asking them, "What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount. Have you seen the condition of people in our country? People in this country are dying of hunger and malnutrition. It is not very reasonable for people to indulge in violence."

She shared her view on the matter, stating: "I also feel that in the name of democracy, this is my very personal opinion, we're still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under seige or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool. But in today's democracy, your leader is someone from among you. He is not from Japan or China or someplace else."

"Our leader came from a very small place and with a lot of difficulties made something of himself with hard work, and we have won on his merits and he has written everything in his manifesto and then won, and now when he is fulfilling everything he promised, that's democracy, is it not? So this doesn't happen, you cannot be a sore loser."



