Kangana Ranaut says 'Panga' is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s biopic

Kangana Ranaut's trailer launch event for the upcoming film Panga garnered a lot of media attention. Kangana talked about laying it all on the line in an effort to do justice to the role of Kabaddi player Jaya.

Kangana pointed out that the film Panga is in fact a biopic of director Ashwiny. She was quoted saying, “I think this film found me. My struggles resonate with many, and I have been very vocal about my struggles. So, maybe Ashwiny ma’am saw that in me. I think this is her story. She just added Kabaddi to her story. Women, who become mothers, lose touch with their dreams. I’d say this is her biopic.”

Discussing the role of female empowerment and its effects, the star went onto say: “The definition of women empowerment is different for different women. In the film industry, we have some of the most successful women and yet they think they need bigger male actors for their films to open well. We also have a heart, pancreas, eyes and ears like men. So, why do we count ourselves lesser than men. Why do we need any kind of validation?”

Kangana stated that she had to go through intense training in order to understand the sport Kabaddi and that she also had to mentally prepare to understand the role of a mother. She recalled: “I was never into sports while growing up. So, I had to do a lot of prep for this film. I was a science student. I have read Harivansh Rai Bachchan while growing up. I had to learn the sport just like other actors, and I had to work a lot to get into a mother’s world.”



With her clocking in a large amount of years in Bollywood, Kangana stated, “When I came to the industry, I felt frightened seeing the way female actors were treated. Their intellectual growth, their wrinkles, their grey hair are frowned upon. Female actors’ careers come with a short shelf life. I would like to leave this profession on my terms, not because my wrinkles are frowned upon.”



