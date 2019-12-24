Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' ends but their impact still feels

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show has been concluded with bang. The successful first season of the high-profile series helped Apple plant its flag in the original programming space.

The sophomore season of 'The Morning Show' is already in preparation. Sharing his words to media, Mimi Leder- who directed the first season said: "Endings are very hard to do, but the impact is there, I feel."

Most of the fans busted into tears after the final episode aired on Friday. They were missing their favourite hosts- who left an ever-lasting impact of their blasting performances and hosting skills upon them.

Celebrating the successful ending of the first series of Apple TV+’s flagship, Reese shared a throwback picture to their last day on set in New York, with the actresses tearfully embracing.

Taking to Instagram Reese posted her image withJennifer Aniston and wrote: "This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow," the 43-year-old actress added as saying: "There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. She is one of the hardest working people I know.’ We’re getting all emotional… Thanking the people who worked behind-the-scenes on the project, the Legally Blonde star addressed people who may be affected by the show, which follows a breakfast TV newsroom rocked when the lead news anchor is fired over sexual assault allegations.







