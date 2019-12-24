close
Mon Dec 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 24, 2019

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' ends but their impact still feels

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 24, 2019

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's   The Morning Show has been concluded with bang. The successful first season of the high-profile series helped Apple plant its flag in the original programming space.

The sophomore season of 'The Morning Show' is already in preparation. Sharing his words   to media, Mimi Leder- who directed the first season  said: "Endings are very hard to do, but the impact is there, I feel."

Most of the fans  busted into tears after the  final episode aired on Friday. They were missing their favourite hosts- who left an ever-lasting impact of their  blasting performances and  hosting skills  upon them.

Celebrating the successful ending of the first series of Apple TV+’s flagship, Reese shared a throwback picture to their last day on set in New York, with the actresses tearfully embracing.

 Taking to Instagram Reese posted her image withJennifer Aniston and wrote: "This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow," the 43-year-old actress added as saying: "There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. She is one of the hardest working people I know.’ We’re getting all emotional… Thanking the people who worked behind-the-scenes on the project, the Legally Blonde star addressed people who may be affected by the show, which follows a breakfast TV newsroom rocked when the lead news anchor is fired over sexual assault allegations.

View this post on Instagram

This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow. There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. ️ She is one of the hardest working people I know. To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers.... THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life. To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level - we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment