Mon Dec 23, 2019
December 23, 2019

Justin Bieber watches 'Friends' before releasing new music

Mon, Dec 23, 2019

Justin Bieber is all set to release first of his three songs which he recently announced on social media.

 The singer  has also given dates for two others songs which he  plans to release next month.

 His social media posts suggest that the singer is feeling holiday spirit.

Apart from making arrangements for Christmas celebrations  ,the singer  is  amusing  himself  watching  comedy classic Friends.

Taking to his Instagram stories,  Bieber has posted a photo of his TV screen which shows   Jennifer Aniston  and another actor.

"Merry Christmas ," he captioned the photo.



