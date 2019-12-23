In CCI meeting, PM promises to resolve complexities of provinces' fund allotment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said all provinces would be given their fair share as he chaired the Council of Common Interests' (CCI) meeting after a year-long gap.



The CCI's 41st session, which had a 16-point agenda, included a discussion on national-level issues between the centre and provinces. The PM underscored that all four provinces — Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab — would be given their fair share of money.

The government would resolve the complexities pertaining to the issue of funds' allotment, the premier said.

According to the rules, the CCI is supposed to meet once every three months but it had not been convened since November 2018. In the last one, members had expressed concern over the rapid population growth and decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces to be headed by prime minister and chief ministers.

Earlier, it was reported that all four chief ministers and provincial chief secretaries would attend the meeting in the federal capital. As per the December 23 meeting's agenda, the CCI's annual reports would be submitted to the session for approval.

The agenda also included a discussion on the amended petroleum policy and LNG import, amendment to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance 2002, and the issues of a no objection certificate (NoC) for installation of a 25MW hydro-power project located on Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal, as well as the distribution of natural resources under Article 158 and 172.

A summary about the privatisation of the Haveli Shah Bahadur and Balloki Power Plants had also been sent to the council for a decision. Further, the Alternate Energy Policy 2019 was also to be presented in the CCI session for approval, while a discussion on the appointment of the Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) chairperson and members was also on the agenda.

President reconstituted CCI

On December 18, President Arif Alvi had reconstituted the CCI on the prime minister's advice. According to the notification, the new council would comprise seven members and would be chaired by the PM. Members of the council would include chief ministers of the four provinces and nominees of the federal government.

Nominees from the federal government included Planning Minister Asad Umar, Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Fehmida Mirza, and Power Minister Omar Ayub.

An earlier session of the CCI meeting scheduled for December 11 was postponed owing to the excess agenda shared by Sindh.