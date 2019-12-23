Kourtney Kardashian spending more time with ex Younes, triggers romance speculations

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has triggered romance rumours with her ex Younes Bendjima as the couple continue to spend more time after their recent visit to Disneyland a few days back.



According to sources, the former lovebirds could be rekindling their romance after they called it quits in August 2018.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Younes first met in October 2016 and dated for two years.

People citing source reported that Kourtney Kardashian was very happy dating her ex-boyfriend.

Kourtney and her beau had some trust issue, the source said and added that now Younes was trying to convince the star that she can trust him again.

Recently, the lovebirds went to Disneyland where they celebrated the birthday of her children Mason and Reign Aston.

They were also spotted in Miami during a night out earlier this month.

Kourtney is very happy about it and giving another chance to Younes, the source further claims.

Before Younes, Kourtney dated Scott Disick for nine years and parted ways in 2015. They share three children son Mason Dash, daughter Penelope Scotland and son Reign Aston.