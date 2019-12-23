close
Mon Dec 23, 2019
December 23, 2019

Ahsan Iqbal says govt trying to silence every dissenting voice

Mon, Dec 23, 2019
Ahsan Iqbal was arrested today by NAB — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the current government  is trying to silence every voice against incompetence. 

Iqbal spoke to media earlier today, before he was set to appear at the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi in relation to the Narowal Sports City case. He said that  the government  is doing character assassination of its political rivals through the NAB.

“Rs2.5 billion were spent on Narowal Sports City project then how come corruption of Rs6 billion was committed as alleged?” he said.

The former interior minister said that the PML-N will not bow down to the threats by Imran Khan.

Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by the NAB today, as he appeared before it in relation to a corruption case.

Sources said the arrest warrant for the PML-leader was signed by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

NAB had begun investigating the complex in July 2018. It was built at the staggering cost of over Rs3,000 million.

The NAB investigation team also visited the Narowal Sports City project last month to secure records.

