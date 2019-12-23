Karan Johar riddled with guilt for not following Sridevi's advice

Filmmaker Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane as he addressed 'We The Women' programme in Mumbai.

The filmmaker paid tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi in his speech at he event.

He said, "For me, today and every moment of Sridevi takes me back to my entire childhood and my entire being and my passionate love for movies and my absolute obsession with Hindi cinema. I think she has a large part to do with it. I can’t recall the moment when I felt madly in love with her. I was her biggest fan,”

Karan Johar was also reminded about one of his past experiences directing for Sridevi. During one of his script readings, Karan recalls Sridevi gave him some sound advice.

"When I narrated the film (referring to Kalank) that she was meant to do before she passed away, she read the script, she made her notes and she told me a few brilliant things, which I wish we had listened to."

Amidst his regret for not listening to the veteran actress, he went onto compliment the star for her sound mind and vast intellect. He was quoted as saying, "She had some wonderfully intuitive things. She had always had that sense... She was not given credit for a lot of things. There was a ticking brain I don’t think she got enough credit for."