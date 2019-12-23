close
Mon Dec 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 23, 2019

Karan Johar riddled with guilt for not following Sridevi's advice

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 23, 2019
Karan Johar riddled with guilt over not following Sridevi's advice. Photo: iwmbuzz

Filmmaker Karan Johar  took a trip down memory lane as he addressed 'We The Women' programme in Mumbai. 

The filmmaker paid tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi in his speech at he event.

He said, "For me, today and every moment of Sridevi takes me back to my entire childhood and my entire being and my passionate love for movies and my absolute obsession with Hindi cinema. I think she has a large part to do with it. I can’t recall the moment when I felt madly in love with her. I was her biggest fan,”

Karan Johar was also reminded about one of his past experiences directing  for  Sridevi. During one of his script readings, Karan recalls Sridevi gave him some sound advice. 

"When I narrated the film (referring to Kalank) that she was meant to do before she passed away, she read the script, she made her notes and she told me a few brilliant things, which I wish we had listened to."

Amidst his regret for not listening to the veteran actress, he went onto compliment the star for her sound mind and vast intellect.  He was quoted  as saying, "She had some wonderfully intuitive things. She had always had that sense... She was not given credit for a lot of things. There was a ticking brain I don’t think she got enough credit for."

Latest News

More From Bollywood