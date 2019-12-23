Karan Johar collaborates with American pop singer Lauv for 'Good Newwz' song

Monday was the day that left Bollywood fans shock after it was revealed that the upcoming film Good Newwz will feature work from an American singer and song writer, according to IANS.

Lauv is an American artist is based in Los Angeles. He has written a number of songs for other artists in the past, including the single, 'Boys' by Charli XCX and "No Promises" by Cheat Codes.



Lauv took to his personal twitter account on Monday to announce the collaboration.

The American star tagged Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar in his announcement.

Check out Lauv's post below:

Karan Johar's excitement was evident from his reply .



