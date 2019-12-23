Pakistan team show gratitude to Sri Lankan counterparts for bring Test cricket home

Karachi: The players of Pakistan Cricket team visited the Sri Lankan dressing room at the conclusion of Karachi Test to thank them for visiting Pakistan to play the Test series.

An official of team Pakistan confirmed to Geo.tv that players went to Sri Lankan dressing room with a gesture of saying thanks to them.

“The player not only thanked them individually but also wished them all the best for the future series,” the official confirmed.

According to eye witnesses, each of Pakistan player met every single Sri Lankan cricketer individually to thank them for visiting Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that Sri Lanka was first team to visit Pakistan for a Test series in more than a 10 years allowing Pakistan cricketers to play Tests at home crowd after a long time.

The two Test series was won 1-0 by Pakistan with the home side winning Karachi Test after rain forced Rawalpindi Test to end as draw.