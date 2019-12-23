close
Mon Dec 23, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 23, 2019

Pooja Bhatt grateful post alcoholism struggle

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 23, 2019
Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt grateful post alcoholism struggle. Photo: news18

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt recently revealed that it has been almost three years since she quit drinking and won her fight against  alcoholism. 

She shared her progress and celebrated the major milestone through an Instagram post. In the post the director's daughter welcomed her "new life" with open arms, under the protecting embrace of religion.

She captioned her post with the words, "Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me. "Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye. #threeyearssober #sobriety #clarity #vulnerability #strength #onedayatatime #onestepatatime"

Check out her post below:



