Pooja Bhatt grateful post alcoholism struggle

Pooja Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt recently revealed that it has been almost three years since she quit drinking and won her fight against alcoholism.

She shared her progress and celebrated the major milestone through an Instagram post. In the post the director's daughter welcomed her "new life" with open arms, under the protecting embrace of religion.

She captioned her post with the words, "Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me. "Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye. #threeyearssober #sobriety #clarity #vulnerability #strength #onedayatatime #onestepatatime"

Check out her post below:







