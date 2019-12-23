Maryam Nawaz on ECL: LHC awaits govt’s final decision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court said on Monday it is awaiting a final decision from the federal cabinet in relation to the removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
A two-member bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu, was hearing the second petition by the former first daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.
Maryam’s lawyers said that the federal cabinet gave no decision in the past 14 days regarding her earlier petition to remove her name from the no-fly list.
The PML-N leader’s lawyers asked the court to allow her to fly abroad once only.
Following which, Justice Najfi said that the court cannot decided until the government gives a response in this regard, which will likely be addressed in a cabinet session on Tuesday.
Justice Baqar remarked that the court cannot issue any order until the government's decision and adjourned the hearing till December 26.
