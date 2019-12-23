Maryam Nawaz on ECL: LHC awaits govt’s final decision

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court said on Monday it is awaiting a final decision from the federal cabinet in relation to the removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu, was hearing the second petition by the former first daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

Maryam’s lawyers said that the federal cabinet gave no decision in the past 14 days regarding her earlier petition to remove her name from the no-fly list.

The PML-N leader’s lawyers asked the court to allow her to fly abroad once only.

Following which, Justice Najfi said that the court cannot decided until the government gives a response in this regard, which will likely be addressed in a cabinet session on Tuesday.

Justice Baqar remarked that the court cannot issue any order until the government's decision and adjourned the hearing till December 26.