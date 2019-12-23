Chris Hemsworth dismisses report about ‘a fleet of water trucks’ for his garden

Australian star Chris Hemsworth has dismissed media report about a fleet of water trucks for his $1 million garden amid bushfire and drought crisis in the country and termed it ‘false and lie’.



The Thor star took to Instagram sharing the news report carried by a British daily and termed it ‘a complete lie’.

He writes, “This is a complete lie. Normally I wouldn’t respond to false articles like this but it bothers me a lot.”

The actor went on to say, “The water truck was purely for drinking water because like everyone in the region who is not connected to town water we have run out of potable water due to the drought.”

“NONE of my garden is fed by drinking water,” Chris rejected the claims.



Earlier, Daily Mail had reported that Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have bought a fleet of water trucks for their one million garden.