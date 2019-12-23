Fans in awe over Deepika Padukone's orange dress for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone recently rocked one of her Chhapaak promotional events in an orange fitted dress. Fans were left speechless due to the star's beauty.



Deepika impressed the world, with her beauty in Mumbai during one of her promotional events. She donned a bright and vibrant orange body con dress, a pair of matching stilettos, an edgy haircut, earrings and a dark lip to tie the look together.

The star graced the paparazzi with a collection of stunning shots before continuing with her promotional responsibilities.

Check out the pictures below:



