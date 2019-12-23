Aamir Khan's airport pictures as Laal Singh Chaddha dashes audiences

Bollywood celebrities are constantly photographed wherever they go and one of the hottest spots to spot a Bollywood A-lister has become the airport.

Owing to professional commitments, stars are constantly seen sporting athleta leisure. Aamir Khan recently floored the paparazzi after he was seen exiting the airport sporting his iconic Laal Singh Chaddha beard.

The star was photographed carrying his personal pillow, cross body bag,earphones, a blue cap, spectacles, a bright pink shirt and blue jeans.

His comfortable attire seemed like a breath of fresh air amidst the extravagant A-lister wardrobe stereotype.

Check out the pictures below:



