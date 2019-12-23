Ananya Panday pens heartfelt note for 'jaan' aka cousin Ahaan Panday

Ananya Panday may have stepped into the industry only recently but the diva has quickly taken over the spotlight as she melts hearts with nearly everything she does.

While the newbie had been keeping fans in the loop about her Dubai getaway is now melting hearts of fans with a penned note for her beloved cousin, Ahaan Panday.

The 21-year-old actor, taking to Instagram, wished her cousin with two throwback pictures, one of which was from their childhood. “Nothing’s gonna change my love for you #star," she wrote beneath the picture.

Whereas on the other picture, the actor dropped a loving: "Happy Birthday Jaan.”





Ananya has been receiving a huge response for her outstanding performance in her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the main roles.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya will next be starring in the movie Khaali Peeli, co-starring with Ishaan Khatter who is known for his lead role in Jhanvi Kapoor starrer, Dhadak.