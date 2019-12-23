Former finance minister Miftah Ismail granted bail in LNG case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail against surety bonds worth Rs10 million. Ismail had been arrested back in August by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case.

After pre-trial detention of more than four months, NAB had earlier this month filed a reference against 10 accused, including Ismail and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in the LNG case. Ismail is accused of discrepancies in awarding of a contract while he was minister.

A two-member bench of the IHC, under Chief Justice Athar Minullah, conducted a hearing into the case earlier today.

