Ranbir Kapoor despite injury, stops to take selfies with fans after football match

Ranbir Kapoor who is an ardent football lover often gets snapped playing with his other friends from the industry and on Sunday, the 37-year-old actor was once again spotted on the field but unfortunately with a bruise.



Catching up with his pals, the Sanju actor spent the weekend playing football and was also joined in by Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan who was also spotted warming up for the game.

While playing the match, some other player smashed Ranbir’s face in an attempt to kick the ball which left the Tamasha actor with a bruise on his lower lip.

However, it was not the injury that caught everyone’s attention but the superstar’s sweet gesture for the fans waiting outside the ground. Despite his injury Ranbir didn’t forget to treat the fans, posing some quick selfies with them.

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted playing the with Ranbir who was wearing Barcelona themed red and blue jersey. Whereas Ishaan went with a white tank top and black tracks. On the other hand, Ibrahim donned a red and white striped jersey with black shorts.



On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his upcoming film, Brahmastra costarring girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The couple will be seen on the big screen together for the first time in May, 2020.

The Bollywood heartthrob has also recently unveiled his next project opposite to Shraddha Kapoor, helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on March 26, 2021.