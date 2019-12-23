Public holiday announced on December 27 in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced public holidays on December 25 (Wednesday) and 27 (Friday).

The Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government issued two notifications today regarding the holidays.

December 25 has been declared a public holiday throughout the province on account of Quad-e-Azam Day and Christmas while December 27 on the occasion of death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

“All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day,” the notification read.