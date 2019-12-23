Christmas Holiday: What will remain open and closed on Christmas day and eve in US?

Christmas will be celebrated across the world on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.



Most of the offices and businesses in United States and other countries will remain closed on Christmas, as it is marked as a federal holiday.

In US some public offices will also close early on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day

Federal offices in US, courts, banks, schools, US Postal Service, public libraries, stock markets, national parks, retail business, FedEx services and garbage collection services will remain close on Christmas day.

Christmas Eve

Also, this year most of the federal employees will be enjoying a holiday on the eve of Christmas after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order for a day off.

On Christmas Eve, trading at the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close early as well.

Mail offices, banks, grocery stores and malls will also remain open on Christmas eve but close early.

Movie theatres, on the other hand, will remain open throughout the holidays.