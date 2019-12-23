Amitabh Bachchan skips National Film Awards owing to bad health

Amitabh Bachchan will not be attending the National Film Awards ceremony this year, which will be held in Delhi today, as announced by him on Twitter.

The 77-year-old actor, tweeted that owing to his ill health, he will be bowing out from attending the prestigious ceremony where he will also be getting awarded.

"Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate. My regrets,” read his tweet.

The Bollywood superstar will be awarded India's highest film honor this year, Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony.

The Pink actor also had to skip 25th Kolkata International Film Festival earlier this year because of his bad health, due to which he was also hospitalized for a few weeks.

On professional front, Amitabh was last seen in Badla, starring with Taapsee Pannu. However, the actor has some interesting films like Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Jhund awaiting to hit the silver screens.