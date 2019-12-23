Sonakshi Sinha: 'CAA protests more important than Dabangg facing a slump'

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha speaking about the slump that her latest offering Dabangg 3 is facing, said that raising voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is more important than the film's total collection.

During a Christmas celebration event at the NGO, Angel Xpress Foundation, the 32-year-old actor told the media, “We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

Although the protests have muddled the movie from doing well on the box office, Sonakshi is glad that people are speaking up for their rights. She expressed: “I am with the people of this country. I feel the way people are protesting on streets, you can’t snatch that right from them. I am very proud of the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with them.”

Talking about the other Bollywood actors who haven’t taken any stand on the matter, the Kalank star shared, “I think whoever wants to voice (an opinion) will voice, and whoever doesn’t want, will not. After all, that is also their right.”

Sonakshi also made it clear that being scared isn’t what she thinks is stopping the celebrities to hit the streets: “I think they don’t feel scared, but when they (celebrities) hit the streets, then the entire focus shifts on them. We know media cameras start following them, and because of that other people might feel ignored. If people can understand that they are also a part of the crowd, then they would definitely come out."

Salman Khan’s mega project has been facing several setbacks. Apart from the severe anti-CAA protests across the country, the film’s turnover has also been affected by its pirated version leaked on Internet. The Akira actor reflected on the situation: “I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way.”