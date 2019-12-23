Sara Ali Khan gives a real glimpse into the life of an actor

Sara Ali Khan despite being a newbie, has already won millions of hearts with a colossal fan base always ready to cheer her on for whatever she does.

From her cozy holiday pictures to her dazzling fashion statements, everything steals the spotlight. The star has once again left her followers in awe as she shared two contrasting pictures of herself that clearly reflect the difficult life of an actor.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor posted two pictures that appeared to be poles apart. The first picture shows her applying mascara as she gets ready for the shoot and the second picture shows her removing the makeup as the shoot wrapped up.

The Simmba actor also treated her fans with her iconic poetry as she captioned the post: “I believe in the magic in the eyes

Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries,

But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries

On a cheat day maybe some pies

#schedulewrap”

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie, helmed by David Dhawan, also features Paresh Rawal and Rajat Rawail. Fans will also be able to see their favorite actor in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aaj Kal, which is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

