Hina Khan's smashing water pics will take you Maldives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hina Khan, who has been ranked among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye, has taken away the breathe of her fans by sharing some stunning photos from Maldives.
To mesmerize her fans, the actress shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen having great time around water.
Dressed in a printed swimsuit, Hina can be seen wearing a hat and a pair pf oversized glasses. she captioned the post: "There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives." She added the hashtags #BeachLife #FloatingBreakfast #WaterBaby to her post.
Hina Khan, who has been ranked among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye, has taken away the breathe of her fans by sharing some stunning photos from Maldives.
To mesmerize her fans, the actress shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen having great time around water.
Dressed in a printed swimsuit, Hina can be seen wearing a hat and a pair pf oversized glasses. she captioned the post: "There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives." She added the hashtags #BeachLife #FloatingBreakfast #WaterBaby to her post.