Hina Khan's smashing water pics will take you Maldives

Hina Khan, who has been ranked among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye, has taken away the breathe of her fans by sharing some stunning photos from Maldives.

To mesmerize her fans, the actress shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen having great time around water.

Dressed in a printed swimsuit, Hina can be seen wearing a hat and a pair pf oversized glasses. she captioned the post: "There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives." She added the hashtags #BeachLife #FloatingBreakfast #WaterBaby to her post.







