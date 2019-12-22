close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2019

Christina Aguilera jumps into Christmas with TikTok video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019

Christina Aguilera is sending good vibes to her fans ahead of Christmas .

The singer on Saturday announced that she has joined  TikTok and  also posted a video  to  turn on her  festive mood. 

"psssttt just joined #TikTok!" she wrote on Twitter. 

Aguilera's video shows her jumping into a giant Christmas stocking to the soundtrack of her song "Genie in a Bottle."



Latest News

More From Entertainment