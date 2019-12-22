Christina Aguilera jumps into Christmas with TikTok video

Christina Aguilera is sending good vibes to her fans ahead of Christmas .

The singer on Saturday announced that she has joined TikTok and also posted a video to turn on her festive mood.

"psssttt just joined #TikTok!" she wrote on Twitter.

Aguilera's video shows her jumping into a giant Christmas stocking to the soundtrack of her song "Genie in a Bottle."







