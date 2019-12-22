Christina Aguilera jumps into Christmas with TikTok video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Christina Aguilera is sending good vibes to her fans ahead of Christmas .
The singer on Saturday announced that she has joined TikTok and also posted a video to turn on her festive mood.
"psssttt just joined #TikTok!" she wrote on Twitter.
Aguilera's video shows her jumping into a giant Christmas stocking to the soundtrack of her song "Genie in a Bottle."
