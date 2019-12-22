Feeling lonely this Christmas? Miley Cyrus has a powerful message for you

Miley Cyrus on Saturday proved she has a beautiful heart that can feel the pain everybody is going through after a heartbreak.

With Christmas around the corner, the singer shared an old song which she had written about how it's like when you are feeling down during the the festive period.

The video of the song accompanied a caption that read, "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s*** cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone...."





The singer then went on to console all those who might be feeling what she felt at the time she wrote the Christmas song.

"In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace..." she wrote in the second tweet.

She reassured her fans that regardless of what they might be going through "love always wins".

